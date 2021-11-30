In view of the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Kashmir, and more importantly, the new variant that is troubling several countries, the administration in the valley has appealed to the general public to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and related SOPs to prevent further spread of coronavirus and break the chain. As the world reopens after 18-20 months of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, a new variant of the coronavirus — called B.1.1.529 — has been identified in South Africa that has left the scientific community worried, as they fear that this new strain could fuel outbreaks in several countries and cripple health systems once again. Over 100 cases have been detected in South Africa, where the new strain is slowly becoming the dominant one. Given the latest threat the Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir which runs under the aegis of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole recently asked people to follow CAB along with all the SOPs laid down in the guidelines of management for Covid-19 in letter and spirit as the virus is still circulating around us and has every chance of getting serious mutation anytime. The DCCRK stressed upon the general public not to lower guard and desist from showing any complacency to CAB at this point of time when there are reports coming from the global data that a new Covid-19 variant of concern B.1.1.529 with a large number of mutations has hit hardest in Africa and has led to tenfold increase in the number of cases there since the beginning of this month. It was given out that resorting to lackadaisical attitude vis-à-vis adherence to CAB; related SOPs can prove detrimental in our hard-fought efforts of mitigation and control process in the previous waves. The DCCRK has also advised people going out for their routine work to bring behavioural change in themselves by wearing tight facemasks every time, practicing handwashing when at workplaces or at any gathering, maintaining physical distance of six feet all the time, avoid handshaking/ hugging between colleagues/ friends/ relatives as they are one of the important routes of contracting Covid-19 infection. The DCCRK also appealed eligible target vaccination population, especially 18-44 age group to get themselves registered and vaccinate for their 2nd dose against the Covid-19 virus as soon as possible so that it will further help break the chain of transmission in the community besides attaining some sort of herd immunity in near future. Meanwhile, the Divisional Administration Kashmir has advised the general public to follow the directions and advisories of their respective District Commissioners in letter and spirit, so that we are able to come out of this phase of darkness to see the rise of a new dawn.

