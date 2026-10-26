Kashmir’s autumn tourism has received a fresh attraction with the opening of Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood, the Chrysanthemum Theme Garden at the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, Chashma Shahi, Srinagar. The garden was opened to the public with the Chrysanthemum Show 2026, offering visitors a colourful floral experience. Titled ‘Enriching Autumn with New Colours’, the show features around 3.5 lakh locally produced chrysanthemum plants representing more than 70 varieties, with nearly 12 million blossoms in shades of yellow, red, pink and purple. Spread over 100 kanals, the garden has been developed by the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens as a major seasonal attraction. The garden has been expanded and upgraded this year, with additional flower beds, landscaped displays, water features, selfie points and improved visitor facilities. Set against the backdrop of the surrounding mountains, the floral attraction offers a different perspective of Srinagar during autumn, when Chinar leaves turn golden and red and the Valley’s landscape takes on distinctive seasonal colours. Unlike the Tulip Garden, which draws large crowds during spring, Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood aims to create a comparable attraction during autumn and early winter. The chrysanthemum bloom is expected to last until early December, weather permitting, giving tourists and local residents an extended period to enjoy the display. The initiative is part of broader efforts to diversify Kashmir’s tourism offerings and reduce dependence on a few peak travel periods. Autumn already attracts visitors for its changing foliage, pleasant daytime weather, heritage sites and scenic landscapes. A large-scale floral display adds another reason for tourists to include Srinagar in their itineraries during this season. The garden also highlights the potential of local floriculture. Much of the plant material is produced and propagated within Jammu and Kashmir, allowing the department to multiply plants locally and sustain the attraction in the coming years. This approach can help support horticultural skills while creating new opportunities for tourism-related activity. With its extensive flower beds and visitor-friendly facilities, Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood is emerging as an addition to Srinagar’s seasonal attractions. The Government should now launch a dedicated promotional campaign across digital platforms, travel websites and social media. High-quality photographs, short videos, drone footage and visitor experiences can showcase the garden’s beauty to audiences within and outside the country. Travel influencers, photographers, tourism writers and content creators can be invited to experience the garden and share their impressions. Partnerships with hotels, tour operators and travel agencies can help include Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood in Srinagar sightseeing packages. Special autumn itineraries combining the garden with Dal Lake, Mughal gardens, heritage sites and local markets would encourage tourists to spend more time in the city. The garden can also host flower festivals, photography competitions, cultural programmes and family-oriented activities. Schools, colleges and gardening enthusiasts could be encouraged to visit through educational tours and special events. Clear signboards, convenient transport, parking, clean facilities and accessible visitor information would further improve the experience. Promotion must continue throughout the flowering season rather than being restricted to the opening day. Regular updates on bloom conditions and events can sustain public interest.