New Delhi, Mar 22: Over 4.5 lakh people will be employed in Jammu and Kashmir under New Central Sector Scheme.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said the government has taken several steps to boost the development of J&K

He said 53 projects are being implemented at Rs. 58,477 crore in various sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development, etc. Out of which, 25 projects have been completed/substantially completed.

A New Central Sector Scheme has been notified on February 19, 2021, for the Industrial Development of the UT of J&K, with an outlay of Rs. 28,400 crore, which is likely to employ over 4.5 lakh people while boosting the industrial development of J&K.

J&K government has approved a business revival package of Rs. 1,352.99 crore on September25, 2020.

Under the languishing projects program, 1,193 projects worth Rs.1,984 crore were completed, including 5 projects which were incomplete for more than 20 years, 15 projects for more than 15 years, and 165 projects for more than 10 years.

J&K has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) under Swachh Bharat Mission.

100 percent saturation has been achieved in 17 Individual beneficiary centric schemes, including Saubhagya, Ujala, Ujjwala, and Indradhanush schemes.

During the year 2020-21, 1,289 road construction works were completed at a cost of Rs.1,638 crore. The construction work of 14,500 km of roads has been completed so far under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, which has connected about 2,000 places.

Work has been taken up for setting up of one All India Institute of Medical Sciences each in J&K Divisions at Rs. 2,000 crore each, besides 7 other medical colleges in the UT of J&K.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu have been made functional.

21 hydropower projects with an aggregate capacity of 5,186 MW have been taken up for development in the next five years.

An international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah has been started on 23.10.2021. In addition, night flights from Jammu and Srinagar have also been started.

The scope of the High-Density Plantation Scheme for Apple has been expanded to include Mango, Litchi, Cherry, Walnut, etc. Kashmiri Saffron has been given the Geographical Indication(GI) tag.

Under fast-track recruitment, 26,330 posts have been identified in various departments in the UT of J&K and taken up for recruitment. Presently selection process has been completed for 11,324 posts.