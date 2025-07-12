New Breakthrough May Prevent Chemotherapy-Induced Hair Loss

A promising new method may help cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy. Researchers at Sheffield Hallam University have discovered that combining scalp cooling with antioxidant treatment dramatically reduces chemotherapy-induced hair loss. By cooling the scalp to an optimal 18 °C—using “cold caps” to restrict blood flow and limit drug exposure to hair follicles—and applying antioxidant-rich lotions (including extracts from red grapes), the team found they could effectively prevent follicle damage.

Dr. Nik Georgopoulos, Associate Professor of Cell Biology, called this dual approach “a milestone” in supportive cancer care. “Hair loss is often called ‘the face of cancer,’” he explained. “Our findings suggest that cooling plus antioxidants could be a game‑changer, improving quality of life for patients worldwide.”

Published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, the study cultured human hair follicles in the lab, treated them with chemotherapy drugs, and showed that the combined treatment protected them from damage. According to Sheffield Hallam University, about 65% of chemotherapy patients experience hair loss, and nearly half of female patients rate it as their most traumatic side effect. This new strategy could revolutionize how oncology clinics address one of cancer treatment’s most distressing outcomes.