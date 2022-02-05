Srinagar: Last year it had caught the attention of everybody and this winter North Kashmir ski resort Gulmarg’s ‘Igloo Cafe’ is back in a new avatar. It is much bigger in size this year and is also eyeing the Guinness World Record.

Last year, the igloo was 22 feet in diameter and 12.5 feet tall. This year, the igloo is 38 feet high and 44 feet in diameter and is enough to accommodate around three dozen guests at a time.

Waseem Shah, who owns Kalahoi Green Heights, had taken the initiative to build the Igloo café adjacent to his hotel to create a ‘European feel in Kashmir’.

“The idea struck me some four years back when I visited Switzerland. So, we came up with this idea. The concept of a snow restaurant is very new to India although it has been tested successfully in Finland, Canada, and Switzerland,” he said.

The makers of the igloo are now eyeing the Guinness World Record and have applied for an entry.

The igloo was thrown open to visitors on Friday. The igloo cafe had become a major tourist attraction last year and even the locals would travel to Gulmarg to especially check out the igloo cafe.