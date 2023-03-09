Srinagar, Mar 09: The School Education Department Thursday said that the new academic session will commence soon after the culmination of annual regular board examinations.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Director School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir said new academic session will begin soon after the culmination of ongoing exams.

“We are prepared for the new academician session and we have set the timelines too,” he said.

On being asked about transportation fee of those months during which schools were closed, he said private school students are not liable to pay for services they did not avail during those months.

He said earlier the academic session used to end in December but now it has changed to March. “The ongoing session will end after the culmination of annual regular board exams.”

About the violation of government guidelines for charging admission fee by some private schools, Mir said wherever they will get written complaints, they will act tough against the violators.

He further said it has not given any registration to private coaching centres. “I don’t know what is their mechanism to charge the fee.”—(KNO)