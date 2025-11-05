Never felt Kashmir is unsafe: Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar

Srinagar: Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Raj Babbar on Wednesday said that he never felt Kashmir is unsafe, crediting the valley for shaping his film career, and urging tourists and filmmakers to visit what he described as a land of love, peace and warmth.

Speaking with reporters in Gulmarg, Raj Babbarsaid Kashmir had been central to his acting career. “It is the valley where I truly began. From 1980 to 1996–97, there wasn’t a single film which I didn’t shoot in Kashmir. Be it Armaan, Aapas Ki Baat or others, Kashmir has always been part of my work”, he said.

He described the valley safe and welcoming. “I never felt Kashmir unsafe or terrorised. People here greet you with smiles and love and that love has never decreased”, Babbar said.

He appreciated the local administration and officials, including the CEO Gulmarg Development Authority, for their hospitality. “This is what Kashmiriyat means. Kashmiriyat is another name for Insaniyat”, he said.

Urging tourists and filmmakers to visit, Babbar said the atmosphere in the valley is peaceful. “There’s no terror here. Everyone should come and see the beauty and peace of Kashmir themselves. It is fit for everything, from tourism to film shooting”, he said.

He added that no matter where one travels, “Kashmir remains the final destination”.