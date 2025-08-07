Netanyahu Hails Israeli Weapons Used in India’s Op Sindoor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appreciated Israel-made weapons, which were used recently by India during its four-day conflict with Pakistan.

During Operation Sindoor, India deployed multiple Israeli-origin systems—HARPY drones, SkyStriker munitions, Barak-8 missiles, and Heron reconnaissance UAVs—in key strike and air-defence roles.

“Israeli equipment given before worked well during operation Sindoor. Israeli equipment, used during operation Sindoor, were battle-proven,” Netanyahu said while unveiling his plan to increase military strikes on Gaza.

HARPY drones, which were widely used by India to shoot down Pakistani missiles and target infrastructure in Pakistan, are produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, while the Barak-8 missile is developed jointly with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Meanwhile, PM Netanyahu met India’s Ambassador to Israel JP Singh in Jerusalem to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, including expanding cooperation, particularly in security and the economy.

India has emerged as one of the top buyers of Israeli weapons in South Asia in recent years. India has imported military hardware worth USD 2.9 billion from Israel in the past decade, including radars, surveillance and combat drones, and missile systems.

All About HARPY Drones?

HARPY is a loitering munition specifically designed for the Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) role, with a focus on destroying radar systems. It is equipped with an Anti-Radiation (AR) seeker and a high-explosive warhead, enabling it to autonomously detect and strike high-value, radar-emitting targets.

Capable of deep-strike missions lasting up to 9 hours, the HARPY can operate day and night, in all weather conditions, and even in environments where Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) are denied or contested.

Once launched, HARPY drones can autonomously search for targets within a designated area, identify their frequency, and strike from various angles using either shallow or steep dive profiles.

Israel Defence Manufacturing

Israel is recognised globally as a hub of advanced defence manufacturing, combining battlefield experience with cutting-edge innovation to produce some of the world’s most effective military technologies. Despite its small size, Israel has developed a robust and highly export-oriented defence industry that supplies weapons systems to over 100 countries, including India, the US, and European nations.

The Israeli defence sector is known for developing precision weapons, air defence systems, drones, and electronic warfare solutions. Key state and private firms like Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Elbit Systems lead the country’s arms manufacturing. Signature technologies include the Iron Dome—an air defence system that intercepts short-range rockets with high accuracy, and the Barak-8 missile system, co-developed with India for naval and land-based air defence.

Israel is also a pioneer in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), producing platforms like the Heron and Searcher drones for surveillance, and Harop and Harpy loitering munitions for offensive roles. Additionally, it manufactures the Spike anti-tank missile, Trophy active protection system for tanks, and sophisticated radar and cyberwarfare tools.