Nepal Gen Z protests toll rises to 31, over 1,000 injured

Kathmandu :he death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations.

As per The Kathmandu Post , so far the identities of 25 victims have been preliminarily confirmed. The remaining six individuals, five men and one woman, are yet to be identified.

“We have carried out a postmortem following international protocol… We are asked to store the body; we cannot unveil details of the deceased,” said Head of the Department Dr Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, as quoted by The Kathmandu Post. Authorities noted that the majority of identifications were made through documents found at the protest sites or by family members recognising the bodies. Moreover, over 1000 people were injured in the protest across the region. (ANI )