SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 28: “The National Education Policy 2020 is being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir successfully and feedback is being sought from all the stakeholders to address the challenges faced in this regard”,

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Education, Shantmanu, stated this while addressing a one day conference titled “Transforming Education for a Future Ready Generation” at Women’s College here today as the chief guest.

The conference has been organised by School Education Department (SED).

Addressing the conference, the ACS highlighted the significance of the conference towards transforming education scenario for the future generations. He emphasised the need for working together to achieve encouraging results on this account. He said that it is the responsibility of all government institutions, NGOs and other stakeholders to work out strategies for streamlining the education system in the region.

The ACS asked the students to actively participate in curricular as well as extra-curricular activities.

During the conference, Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo, summarised the progress made in implementing the National Education Policy 2020. Dr. Mushtaq Marghoob, a renowned psychiatrist of valley, also presented his views during the conference.

During the event, the ACS also released “Academic Planner” for the schools of Kashmir division. A panel discussion on the topic, “Transforming Education” was also held during the conference in which Professor Seema Naz, Principal of Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) participated.

All the CEO’s of Kashmir division, Principals of Higher Secondary Schools and officials of several voluntary organisations were present on the occasion. Later, the ACS felicitated meritorious students for performing outstandingly well in various fields of education.