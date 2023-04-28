VARANASI, APRIL 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the National Seminar on “National Education Policy-2020: Exploring the Prospects” at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, today.

The Lt Governor highlighted various aspects of the National Education Policy and shared the vision to meet the challenges of future workplace.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, NEP 2020 has brought transformative reform in education. It has ensured that education system meets the challenges of 21st century and enables youth to become job giver rather than job seeker,” said the Lt Governor.

The National Education Policy encourages Knowledge, Innovation and Independent thinking for students’ Holistic Development. Global outlook with an emphasis on Indian knowledge tradition makes the learning a lifelong process, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence will have greater impact on fourth industrial revolution. He said, since automation is changing workplaces across the world, youth will need reskilling, tech upskilling & mental flexibility to adapt to ever-changing needs of the industry.

The Lt Governor called upon the Universities & educational institutions to focus on 6Cs – Curiosity, Choice, Collaboration, Creativity, Communication and Critical Thinking, to empower youth. Our campuses & classrooms should reflect the change and issues affecting the world, he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the advantages of multidisciplinary Education.

“Education nurtures our soul. NEP emphasises on establishing balance in living & life and to inculcate the desire for lifelong learning process. Real education in the true sense starts from where the syllabus ends and a student begins to discover him or herself,” said the Lt Governor.

Our National Education Policy aims to transform higher educational institutions as knowledge hubs that will create vibrant communities; bridge the gap between disciplines; enable artistic, creative development of students; promote research & innovation and make the education more inclusive, he said.

As we are moving towards multi-disciplinary education, it is important that we focus on bridging technology gap and make our campuses a nursery of talents, who will make immense contribution to India’s knowledge economy, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also shared the efforts to implement NEP-2020, in letter and spirit, in J&K UT.

Prof. Anand Kumar Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi; HoDs; faculty members, resource persons and students in large number were present on the occasion.