NEP has broadened horizons of educational landscape: Darakhshan

JAMMU, MAY 03: Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board today participated in the investiture Ceremony of the Student Council Members at A.S.N. School at Channi Himmat in Jammu as the Chief Guest. She was accorded a warm reception by the Director Of the School during the Ceremony. Andrabi presented the awards & also addressed the gathering of the educationists, students and civil society members. Hailing the efforts of the school in creating a scientific and modern model, Dr Darakhshan said that this era is undoubtedly the era of India’s growth as a world power of knowledge and wisdom.

“Modern education along with our ancient historical awareness under NEP is strengthening our young minds to lead the world. Our youth have impressed the globe and the journey is on as the future belongs to us”, said Dr Andrabi. She said that the New Education Policy has broadened the horizons of our educational landscape and we as a growing nation will get benefited on a bigger scale. “Innovation is becoming the habit of our youth and this habit is going to reshape our nation on the basis of pure applied knowledge beneficial to mankind”, said Darakhshan.

P B Kapoor, M D Adarsh Educational Trust was the Special Invitee where as Vishakha Pandita, Outreach Manager, Shoolini University, HP, Neeru Gandotra Principal Govt Hr Sec School Channi Himmat,⁠ Manmeet Kour, Vice Principal, Army Public School Jammu Cantt, Seema Sambyal, Principal Holy Presentation Convent School, Kathua participated as the Guests of honour.