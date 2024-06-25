NEP-2020: National conference begins at GCOE Sgr

SRINAGAR: The Govt. College of Education (GCoE) M.A. Road Srinagar today hosted a two-day National Conference on the theme “NEP 2020: Innovative Pedagogical Approaches and Evaluation Reforms in Higher Education.

The conference was inaugurated by a renowned educationist and innovator, Prof. Dinesh Singh, Chairperson of JK Higher Education Council. Dignitaries from across the country participated in the conference, which, among others, included Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor Jammu University; Prof. Manisha Priyam from National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai, Director of Colleges, J&K; Prof (Dr) Wilayat Rizvi, Registrar Cluster University; Prof (Dr) Syed Nazir Simnani , Principal GDC Bemina; Prof (Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Qurashi Principal SP College and other Faculty members deputed from various colleges and research scholars across J&K also attended the conference. The academicians from Delhi University, TISS Mumbai, Jammu University and Jamia Millia Islamia were also present in the inaugural session.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dinesh Singh, highlighted the real meaning of education in his address saying that true education is when you start hearing the inner drumbeat and march in tune with it. Giving examples of Gandhi, Kabir, Einstein, Mendel, and Milton he also shed light on the importance of deep sprited activities in education.

Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir, highlighted in his special address the fact that the UT of J&K is at the forefront of implementing NEP-2020. He deliberated on key areas of NEP-2020, such as learner-centric education, inclusiveness in education, holistic approaches in education, designing your degree, and the academic bank of credits.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor Jammu University, also spoke on the occasion, emphasizing that education must not be confined to the four walls of the classroom but must be connect with real life.

Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai, Director of Colleges, JK Higher Education, and Patron of the conference, elucidated on the theme NEP-2020: Key Issues, such as Multidisciplinary Education, Designing Your Degree, Multiple Entry and Exit Options, Courses on Indian Knowledge, and ICT in Higher Education.

Prof. Manisha Priyam from NIEPA spoke on the theme of NEP-2020 operationalization from a national perspective. In her speech, she highlighted key areas of NEP-2020, such as pedagogical approaches and evaluation reforms, breaking disciplinary boundaries, comparing AI and the human mind, open book exams, and creating a knowledge society.

Earlier, the Principal of host college, Prof. Seema Naz welcomed the guests. She presented a brief profile of the institution and highlighted the achievements of the college. She brought to focus the accomplishments of the institution in teaching-learning, innovations, internships, and infrastructure upgradation.

The conference will culminate on June 26, 2024, wherein paper presenters across J&K will present their papers on various themes of the conference, such as integrating innovative pedagogical approaches in teaching and learning in higher education, multi-mode teaching in higher education, and assessment and evaluation in higher education.