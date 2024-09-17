Neither Article 370 nor terrorism will return to J&K:  Amit Shah

Gulabgarh, Sep 16: Union Home Minister today promised that neither Article 370 nor terrorism will be allowed to return to Jammu and Kashmir,

“I am leaving with a promise that neither Article 370 nor terrorism will be allowed to return or reservation of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled castes can be touched,” he said addressing a rally here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that BJP-led central government will bury terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so deep that it can never rise again. He reiterated that Article 370 is now history and will never be a part of India’s constitution again.

Shah said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government.

“Today, I promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including this region which has a history of sacrifices following the eruption of terrorism in 1990, that we will bury terrorism to such a deep level that it will never surface again,” the home minister said.

He added that attempts are being made to revive and strengthen terrorism like in the 1990s The home minister paid tributes to all those who have been killed in terror-related incidents, and specially referred to the deaths of BJP leaders Anil Parihar, Ajit Parihar, and RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma.

“National Conference and Congress have made promises like releasing terrorists from jails after the formation of their government. In front of Maa (Machial Mata’s) shrine, I am saying to you that this is Modi’s government and no one dares to spread terrorism on the soil of India,” he said.

Shah said the BJP government has strengthened the village defense guards and Special Police Officers who are being provided modern weapons, replacing the old .303 rifles with self-loading rifles.

“The security grid being laid is such that any number of people (terrorists) who want to come here from anywhere will face their end in these hills at the hands of our Army and police jawans,” the home minister said.

This was the home minister’s second visit to the Jammu region within a fortnight. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released BJP’s manifesto for J-K assembly elections and addressed a workers convention.

Monday is the last day for campaigning in 24 assembly constituencies, including Padder-Nagseni, which goes to polls in the first phase on September 18. BJP has fielded former minister Sunil Sharma from the constituency for the assembly elections.

Seeking support for the BJP candidate, Shah said, “This election is between two powers, on one side National Conference and PDP and the other BJP. The NC Congress is saying that if we form the government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored?” he asked.

“Reservation given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others will be snatched,” he said.

“Don’t worry, I am watching the situation in Kashmir, and be assured that neither Abdullah’s nor Rahul’s party are going to form the government in J-K,” the home minister said.

Shah added that the NC and Congress insulted the Dogras by deporting the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. The minister said he has seen a video of Maharaja’s son Karan Singh expressing displeasure over the return of his ashes to J&K, instead of the mortal remains.

“They insulted the Maharaja and forced out Kashmiri Pandits. Whenever they came to power, terrorism got encouragement. They snatched the rights of women and never granted reservation to the deserving sections,” he said.

Referring to Jana Sangh leader Pandit Prem Nath Dogra from Jammu and his agitation against Article 370, he said “do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan (two constitutions, two prime ministers, two symbols) can never be there in our country. There will be only one constitution, one prime minister, and one flag that is our beloved tricolor.” Targeting Farooq Abdullah, he said when terrorism erupted in J&K in the 1990s, he was enjoying in London.

His son Omar Abdullah, Shah said, is in the meantime giving contradictory statements on contesting elections.

Sometimes Omar Abdullah said that he would not fight elections in the Union territory, but later he came out to submit his nominations from two seats, the home minister said. His defeat is certain from both seats, he said.

Shah further said that the prime minister has encouraged leadership among the youth by holding elections to all tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions to strengthen grassroots democracy.

Highlighting the BJP’s manifesto, he said the party will ensure the development of the region and utilization of its natural resources to provide jobs to the local youth besides developing a Machail Mata shrine. (With agency inputs)