Jammu, April 27: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved another milestone after Samba become the first district in India to cover 100% families under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY)- SEHAT scheme.

The district achieved this milestone after the conclusion of the special registration drive organized by the State Health Agency (SHA) from 11thto 21st of April in all BDO offices across the district. The drive was aimed at achieving coverage for all families under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT scheme in the district. Pertinently, the people with the Ayushman Bharat Golden card get free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh in all government and empanelled private hospitals across India.

As per official data, Samba district has a total of 62,641 families with 3,04,510 people eligible for the AB PM-JAY SEHAT golden card.

Commenting on this achievement, State Health Agency (SHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yasin M Choudhary said, “100% family coverage for the Ayushman Bharat Golden card in Samba district is a major achievement for the Union Territory. With this success, Samba district has set a standard for other districts of the country to follow and emulate. This milestone is also a testimony of the people’s awareness of health and wellbeing and the efforts of the SHA team towards achieving full coverage of the scheme. On behalf of the administration, I thank all the beneficiaries and SHA team members for their support.”

The AB-PMJAY scheme is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government which provides a cover of Rs 500,000 per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. This ambitious health insurance scheme enables all residents of Jammu and Kashmir including employees and pensioners as well as their families to avail cashless quality healthcare services across public and empaneled private hospitals across India. It covers up to 3 days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses. There is no restriction on the family size, age, or gender. All pre-existing conditions are covered from day one.