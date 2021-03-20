Negligent doctor to face action for administering expired injections: DC Shopian

Shopian: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya Saturday paid a surprise visit to District Hospital Shopian where he interacted with the parents of an infant who was administered expired injections.

He assured them of stringent action under rules against the erring doctor after an enquiry report is submitted by the Chief Medical Officer Shopian.

It was reported in social media that one Bazila Iqbal Katari D/O Mohd Iqbal Katari R/O Devpora was being administered expired injections for the last 4 days in District Hospital Shopian and demanded immediate action against the negligent doctor. The CMO Shopian was immediately directed to conduct in-depth inquiry in the matter and submit factual reports so that action is initiated against the erring doctor.

During inspection, the DDC also visited various sections and wards of the hospital including emergency, operation theatre, ECG unit, Dental section, X-ray, Gynae and Post Operation wards. He inquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostic and other facilities available in the hospital. He also interacted with patients and inquired about their well being and facilities provided to them.

The DDC urged upon health functionaries to ensure better healthcare facilities to the patients and come up to the expectations of the patients. He also enjoined upon the hospital administration to focus on quality assurance, accessible affordable health care so that satisfaction level among the users of Govt health facilities is enhanced and people repose faith in public health.

He assured all possible support related to better health care services being provided at the hospital.