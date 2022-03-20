The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round counselling on Sunday, March 20. According to the MCC notification, the online window for choice locking will be open from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

‘Choice locking will commence at 03:00PM of 20.03.2022 and continue till 11:55 PM of 20.03.2022’, reads the official notification

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ and then click on ‘Online registration’ link

Key in your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees and click on submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.