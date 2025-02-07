The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 7 announced the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 exams. According to the NTA NEET UG 2025 exam calendar, NEET UG will be conducted on May 4 for three hours duration from 2 pm to 5 pm. NTA has also opened the application window. Candidates can register for NEET UG 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has clarified that an APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET 2025 registration.

NEET UG, the only exam for entry to UG medical and allied courses in India will be conducted on May 4 in a pen and paper mode. For NEET UG 2025, the results shall be declared by June 14, 2025, the NTA said in the official circular. The NEET UG 2025 application window will close on March 7 and the option to edit the application form will be made available between March 9 and 11.

The NEET UG 2025 scores and merit list will also apply for admissions to BDS and BVSC and AH courses in addition to admission to UG courses in each of the disciplines – BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all medical institutions. Admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy will also be done on the basis of NEET UG scores.

MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to BSc Nursing courses being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2025 are required to qualify for NEET UG. The NEET UG score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year BSc Nursing course.

Logistics is a big reason why the government preferred to take the NEET UG in pen and paper mode despite paper leak controversy. While an online exam would limit the number of hands the question paper passes through, the NTA cannot afford to repeat the embarrassing experience of the first Central University Entrance Test (CUET), which saw technical glitches (on account of ill-prepared test centres) forcing cancellation of examination at the last minute on multiple days.

NTA has discontinued the optional questions in Section B of NEET UG 2025. Candidates taking the NEET UG in 2025 will not get any optional questions and extra time introduced during Covid and exam will now revert to the pre-COVID format. The optional section was introduced as a temporary measure to accommodate the challenges posed during Covid pandemic and has been in practice till 2024.

NEET UG 2025 paper will now have 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology.

The NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.