The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET UG 2025, will be conducted on May 4 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses across India. The pen-and-paper exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Admit cards are now available on the official portal: neet.nta.nic.in.

Exam Day Guidelines and Required Documents

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry the following:

A printed admit card with a passport-size photo pasted on it (same as submitted during registration).

One additional passport-size photo to be attached to the attendance sheet.

A valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, Ration Card, or Class 12 admit card with photo).

PwBD certificate, if applicable.

Entry will not be allowed without the admit card and valid photo ID. Entry closes at 1:30 PM sharp.

Dress Code for NEET UG 2025

To maintain fairness, the NTA has mandated the following:

Light-colored clothes with half sleeves only.

Slippers or sandals with low heels (shoes not allowed).

No jewelry, watches, metallic items, brooches, or badges.

Candidates in religious or cultural attire must report by 12:30 PM for frisking.

Prohibited Items Inside the Exam Hall

The following items are strictly banned:

Printed or handwritten notes, calculators, pencil boxes, log tables.

Electronic gadgets like phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices.

Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, metallic accessories.

Food items and water bottles (sealed or unsealed).

Any item that could aid in malpractice.

Violators may face strict action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Other Key Instructions

Candidates must sit in their assigned seats only.

OMR sheets must be submitted before leaving.

Attendance will be taken twice—before the exam and while submitting the answer sheet.

Carefully verify the test booklet and follow all admit card instructions.

Action Against Fake News: 122 Social Media Accounts Flagged

In a move to curb misinformation, the NTA has flagged 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram accounts for spreading false claims about the NEET exam, including fake paper leaks. The Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating.

Over 1,500 reports of suspicious activity have been received through NTA’s public reporting portal. The initiative supports the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at ensuring fair and transparent examinations.