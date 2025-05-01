NEET UG 2025: NTA Targets 100+ Telegram, Instagram Accounts for Spreading Fake Exam News

In a major crackdown on misinformation ahead of NEET UG 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has flagged 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram accounts allegedly involved in spreading fake news related to the exam. The move follows growing concerns over false claims of paper leaks and other misleading content circulating online, sources confirmed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is currently investigating the matter.

Earlier, NTA had launched a dedicated reporting portal inviting the public to flag suspicious individuals or content linked to NEET. The agency has so far received nearly 1,500 reports — most originating from Telegram.

“This initiative is in line with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which seeks to curb unfair practices and safeguard the future of aspirants,” the NTA stated. Reports can be submitted until 5 PM on May 4, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 is scheduled for May 4, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Exam city slips and admit cards have already been released. Candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials at neet.nta.nic.in.

For any issues in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact NTA via helpline numbers 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.