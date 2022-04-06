The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday evening released the official notification regarding National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) – Undergraduate 2022 date and application process. As per the official statement, the medical entrance exam will be held on July 17 and candidates can start applying online at neet.nta.nic.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can apply for NEET-UG 2022 from April 6 to May 6. The last date to submit fee is May 7. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1600. For candidates belonging to General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category, the application fee is Rs 1500. Students belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/third gender category will have to pay Rs 900 as an application fee.

The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes i.e 3 hours and 20 minutes. The exam will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm on July 17.

The entrance test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry, and biology (botany & zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B).

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

Candidates can also install the ‘SANDES’ application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA. ‘SANDES’ app can be downloaded and installed on a registered mobile device as follow:

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.