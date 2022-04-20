National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has opened the selective edit window for NEET MDS 2022. The selective edit window has been opened for application correction that majorly includes correction of images. Candidates can make the changes through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, applicants who have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines shall be able to rectify the incorrect images in their application form from April 20 to April 22, 2022.

NEET MDS 2022: How to make changes in application form

Candidates who want to rectify the images can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS link available on the home page.

A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on Application link.

Enter the login details and make the changes in the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No further opportunity shall be given to the candidates to rectify the incorrect images. Admit cards may not be issued to candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images in their application form.