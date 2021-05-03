NEET exams postponed, medical interns on COVID duty: Key decisions by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the growing need of adequate human resources amid an unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.
PM Modi took a number of important decisions “to boost availability of medical personnel to fight Covid-19.”
Here are the key decision taken by PM Modi:
- A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before August 30. “Students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties,” PMO said in a statement.
- Medical interns to be deployed in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty.
- Final Year MBBS students can be utilised for tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases under supervision of faculty.
- Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments.
- B.Sc./GNM qualified nurses to be utilised in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.
- Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given “Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman”.