Srinagar: NEET (UG) is one of the toughest medical entrance examinations conducted in India. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate (MBBS/BDS/Ayush Courses/Veterinary) every year.

As per the Government of India, it is a mandated requirement to qualify NEET Exam to study medical courses in India and abroad.

The Kashmir Monitor provides you with the latest updates on the upcoming registration process, exam dates, and important details about NEET-UG 2023.

NEET – UG 2023 Registration Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET 2023 application form on March 6. The last date for NEET 2023 registration is April 6. In addition to it, the registration can be done till 9 pm on April 6, 2023. The application fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm on the last date of submitting the application form. Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

NEET – UG 2023 Examination Date

The medical entrance exam will be held on May 7, 2023, in pen and paper mode. The duration of the examination is 3 hours and 20 minutes. The time of the exam is 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

NEET-UG 2023 Fee structure

The application fees for general candidates amount to Rs 1700. Similarly, the fees for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL candidates amount to Rs 1600 and Rs 1000 for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates.

What are the documents required for NEET-UG 2023 Exams?

All candidates are required to upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023. The address proof may include AADHAAR Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, or Voter ID card. etc. Both documents (if applicable) are to be merged and uploaded in a single pdf file. If the Present and Permanent addresses are the same, then the same document will suffice.

How to apply for NEET-UG 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET UG (https://neet.nta.nic.in/)

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” button on the home page

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on the “Proceed to Apply Online NEET (UG) 2023” button.

Step 4: Fill in the required details such as personal information, academic details, contact information, and others required in the NEET UG 2023 application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Review the application form carefully to make sure all the information provided is correct.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through online mode using a debit card/credit card/net banking/UPI/PayTM.

Step 8: After successful payment, download the confirmation page and keep a printout of it for the future.

Step 9: It is advised to keep a copy of the application form and the fee receipt for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply For NEET 2023 exams–https://examinationservices.nic.in/neet2023/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFcFR+natXIEjJ1rCf6DMgOrFA4SfAMU1biZWfro5QnPt