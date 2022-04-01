National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is likely to be held on July 17. Registrations are likely to begin from April 2 on neet.nta.nic.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Testing Agency (NTA) has finalized the exam schedule.

Registration for the medical and dental undergraduate entrance exam would commence on April 2. The registration period is likely to remain open till May 7.



NEET UG 2022 examination would be conducted in pen and paper mode across the country in 13 languages. These include English, Hindi, and Urdu – which would be available pan India. Apart from these, the exam would also be conducted in 10 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu at the respective regional centers.

NMC has removed the upper age limit for NEET 2022 examination. Accordingly, all students who have completed or would complete the age of 17 years by December 31, 2022, would be eligible to appear for the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, a record 16,14,777 candidates registered for the NEET-UG exam, of which 95.6% appeared. A total of 8,70,074 (about 56.4%) candidates qualified for the exam. The number of female candidates who qualified for the exam was 1.19 lakh high than their male counterparts