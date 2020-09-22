NEET 2020: Know details about expected cut-off, rank list

NEET 2020 was conducted on Sunday, 13th September 2020 by NTA (National Testing

Agency). NEET 2020 answer key and results will be out soon on the official website. Various

coaching institutes like Aakash release the unofficial answer keys. Test-takers must stay tuned

to official platforms for timely notifications.

About 85-90% of candidates appeared for the examination on Sunday, informed by the

honourable education minister Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal. He also thanked the students and their families who took part in the examination.

The NEET 2020 Papers were easy to moderate overall. The Biology papers were easy to

moderate, Chemistry was easy, and Physics was moderate but easier compared to the previous year. This year there is also an increase of 15 marks in NEET cut off 2020 for all categories. With all the focus on NEET 2020 cutoffs now, we will discuss here expected cutoffs this year.

NEET 2020 Cut Off Determination factors

Cut off is the minimum qualifying marks /percentage which must be obtained by the student to pass in the NEET 2020 examination. This will enable aspirants to apply for admission to 15% all India Quota seats, 85% State Quota seats in government colleges, deemed & central universities. Here are some factors which help in the determination of cut off list every year:

Previous years cut off percentile. The total number of seats offered in the present year. Several students appeared for the examination and their performance. The difficulty level of examination. Reservation criteria followed by the officials.NEET 2020 Merit List

NTA will prepare the NEET 2020 Merit List based on the marks obtained by the students. The scorecard of an aspirant will contain the score, category (OBC, SC, ST or UR), category rank, percentile, roll number allotted, All India Rank (AIR), State Quota Rank, and other personal details.

Based on the merit list, the counselling round will be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and State Counselling Committee (SCC) for 15% All India Quota, and 85% State Quota seats respectively.

NEET 2020 Cut Off

NEET cut off percentile mainly displays the performance of the aspirant in comparison to the other candidates. A student needs to obtain minimum qualifying marks (percentile) in examination to qualify for further admission processes like, to appear for the counselling round and get into a prestigious medical college/University.

Minimum percentile expected for 2020 MBBS and BDS programs along with the cut off marks set by the official for various categories are as follows,

Category Expected Cut Off Percentile Expected marks range for 2020 batch Marks range of the previous year 2019 batch General category 50 % percentile 720 – 140 marks. 701 – 134 marks. General-PH 45 % percentile 145 – 130 marks 133 – 120 marks. OBC 40% percentile 140 – 120 marks 133 – 107 marks. OBC-PH 40% percentile 135 – 120 marks 119 – 107 marks. SC (Scheduled caste) 40% percentile 140 – 120 marks 133 – 107 marks. SC-PH 40% percentile 135 – 120 marks 119 – 107 marks. ST (Scheduled tribe) 40 % percentile 140 – 120 marks 133 – 107 marks.

Please Note –

The candidate will only be able to fill the preference form for counselling session if he/she qualifies the exam and fulfils the minimum eligibility criteria provided by NTA.

All the admission seekers get the opportunity to apply for college/university only after the results have been declared and the merit list has been announced by the officials.

Admission to top-ranking colleges will only be possible if a candidate secures the desired NEET 2020 cut off for that particular college.

Those who will secure the lowest qualifying marks will be allotted accordingly to the list of low ranking colleges.

Cut off list will be generated for those aspirants who will qualify the examination with at least 120 marks.

Expected NEET 2020 Rank List

List of top-ranking medical colleges and their expected NEET 2020 rank list as per last year (2019) estimation-

Name of the college Rank list Marks range Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi Rank 1 – 32(starting intake rank was 1 and the last intake closed on 32) 701 – 641 VMMC And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi Rank 33 – 157 641 – 611 University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 100 – 171 620 – 601 Seth G.S Medical College, Mumbai Rank 204 – 638 601 – 610 Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh Rank 289 – 360 600 – 591 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi Rank 303 – 360 600-510 Dr. Bsa Medical College, Delhi Rank 417 – 715 581 – 571 NDMC medical college, Delhi Rank 516 – 972 590 – 571 S.M.S medical college, Jaipur Rank 523 – 760 581 – 550 Sir J.J .hospital, Mumbai Rank 550 – 1329 580 – 530 MGM medical college, Indore Rank 1486 – 3012 581 – 520 Stanley medical college, Chennai Rank 1919 – 4572 561 – 511 Dr.Ram Manohar Lohia Institute Of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Rank 2290 – 2928 540-531 ESI Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science And Research, Bangalore Rank 2606 – 2665 531-491 Government Medical College, Ernakulam Rank 2695 – 6556 531-501

The list above will continue up to the intake of 4,28,905 ranks. Stay tuned to the official website of NEET 2020 after the results are out. With the exam now concluded successfully, aspirants are now eagerly waiting for the results to be out. The results will be out tentatively within 15 days post the exam. The NEET exam cutoffs 2020 will be released only after that. Till then aspirants can refer to the details mentioned here regarding the same.