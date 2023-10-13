Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is in the fray for the men’s world athlete of the year award.

Chopra will be joined by USA’s Ryan Crouser (shot put), Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali (3000m steeplechase), Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m/mile/5000m), Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum (marathon), Canada’s Pierce LePage (decathlon), USA’s Noah Lyles (100m/200m), Spain’s Alvaro Martin (race walk), Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump) and Norway’s Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles/400m).

The polling has started and the finalists will be decided after a three-way voting process and the winners will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms on December 11.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result, a press release stated.