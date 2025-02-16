KATRA, FEBRUARY 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today sought a fresh look at the teaching-mentoring system as it has a direct bearing on the journey of Viksit Bharat.

“To seize future opportunities in science and technology, we need to take a fresh look at our teaching-mentoring system because it will have a direct bearing on the journey of Viksit Bharat,” he said

Lietuenant Governor was addressing Convocation Ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar for blessing the graduating students of SMVDU at the University’s 10th Convocation. Today’s moment will remain etched in students’ memories for a lifetime, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to carry forward the country’s development and make it the largest economy in the world.

“The strength of our nation will be determined by the values, innovation, and knowledge, and I strongly believe the young men and women graduating in this Amrit Kaal will shape the destiny of our nation. Those stepping out today into the real world have a unique opportunity of nation-building,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the advances in humanities, arts, science, and technology have opened new areas of opportunities, and the knowledge and learning of the graduating students will help them achieve success.

“Today, our youth are equipped with special knowledge and skills that can be properly utilized to transform rural areas. This mission calls for dedication and determination. Above all, our youth needs to be rooted in ancient culture and must have faith in their abilities and wisdom of our culture,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that skills and knowledge must contribute to improving the lives of people.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the teaching community to focus on harnessing the capacities of our students and transforming educational institutions into the most potent instrument to build a prosperous India.

It is the responsibility of our teachers and educational institutions to initiate innovative educational programs and nurture curiosity, promoting critical thinking, creativity, and innovation. Teachers should share their own life experiences to inspire students to Lifelong Learning Skills that will shape the future, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes for a productive and bright future to all the graduating students. He also congratulated the female students for outshining the boys in the medal tally and also remained ahead in the Certificate of Distinction and Infosys Foundation Prize.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University also conferred Honoris Causa degrees on writer & historian Padma Shri Pt Shiv Dutt Nirmohi and former CEO of National Health Authority, Dr Ram Sewak Sharma.

Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President; Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister; Sakina Itoo, Minister for Higher Education; Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor SMVDU; Vice-Chancellors of various Universities; HoDs of different educational institutions, senior officials of Civil and Police administration, faculty members, students and their parents were present.