Need effective mechanism to address global vaccine inequity: India at UNSC

United Nations: Underlining the need for an effective mechanism to address global inequity of Covid vaccines, India has said that vaccination drive is needed to address further mutation and offered to share its CoWIN platform as “digital public good to the world”.

The UN Security Council, under the French Presidency, held closed consultations on Resolution 2565 on the Covid situation on Monday.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti tweeted that in the Security Council consultations on Covid, he said “need effective mechanism to address global #vaccine inequity; need #vaccination drive to address, interalia, further mutation; address public resistance through facts and India offers #COWIN as digital public good to the world.”

CoWIN is India’s technology platform for Covid vaccination.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that CoWIN was being prepared to be made open source so that it would be available in any and all countries. Modi had said that India had been committed to sharing its expertise and resources with the global community in combating the pandemic.

The Covid resolution, adopted by the Security Council in February this year, calls for the strengthening of national and multilateral approaches and international cooperation, such as the Covax facility, to facilitate equitable and affordable access to Covid vaccines in armed conflict situations, post-conflict situations and complex humanitarian emergencies