NC’s Mian Altaf leads by over one lakh votes

Srinagar, June 4: In the latest updates from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference is leading with 179,790 votes, holding a substantial lead of 100,379 votes.

Anantnag-Rajouri, one of the three crucial seats in the Kashmir Valley along with Srinagar and Baramulla, has become a focal point in the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 and redrawing of its political map.

The counting of votes for the Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in J-K’s Kashmir region began on Tuesday amid tight security.

