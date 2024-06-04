NC’s Mian Altaf leads by over one lakh votes

Srinagar, June 4: In the latest updates from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference is leading with 179,790 votes, holding a substantial lead of 100,379 votes.
Leading: Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)
Votes: 179,790
Lead: +100,379
Trailing: Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party)
Votes: 79,411
Deficit: -100,379
Trailing: Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas (Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party)
Votes: 35,868
Deficit: -143,922
Anantnag-Rajouri, one of the three crucial seats in the Kashmir Valley along with Srinagar and Baramulla, has become a focal point in the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 and redrawing of its political map.
The counting of votes for the Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in J-K’s Kashmir region began on Tuesday amid tight security.
