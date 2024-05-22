NCORD meet discusses efforts in combating drug abuse in G’bal

GANDERBAL: A district-level Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting was today convened here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir.

The meeting focused on the efforts of enforcement agencies in combating drug abuse and narcotic trafficking within the district. A detailed review of the progress made on previous directives aimed at addressing the drug problem was conducted. Various departments and agencies shared the steps they have taken towards making Ganderbal drug-free, including initiatives to address drug addiction and identify hotspots of drug use.

The DC directed the Education Department to ensure that morning assemblies include comprehensive programs to educate students on the detrimental effects of drug addiction and tobacco products.

Additionally, the department was instructed to ensure strict compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) guidelines, particularly concerning the prohibition of tobacco items near schools.

The DC emphasized the importance of maintaining the Nasha Mukt (drug-free) status in the announced Panchayats and underscored the involvement of Civil Society members in ongoing activities. All stakeholder departments were tasked with monitoring new drug addiction cases in Nasha Mukt Panchayats and submitting action reports regularly.

The meeting also reviewed the status of CCTV camera installations in medical shops. The Assistant Drug Controller informed that over 98.9 percent of medical shops have installed cameras and that computerized billing in retail medical shops is being ensured.

Regarding the destruction of illicit crops, including wild cannabis, the DC directed the Tehsildars and Block Development Officers to compile a detailed list of areas where such crops are grown, so appropriate action can be taken. The Excise Department was also directed to provide satellite images of these areas.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, DySP HQ, Tehsildars, Chief Agriculture Officer, BDOs, and other concerned officials.