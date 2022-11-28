National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for the Doctoral Fellowships 2022.

Doctoral Fellows can pursue their work in a recognized university/research institution of their choice.

Eligibility

Good Academic record with at least 60% marks in both graduate and postgraduate Levels.

Candidates should not be more than 35 years of age as of the last date of receipt of applications.

Candidates registered for a Ph.D. degree in a recognized university/ or working toward their Ph.D. registration are eligible to apply.

Four out of 10 fellowships are reserved for 4 Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) one each for Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore. However, if no candidate from RIEs is found suitable, the fellowship will be offered to other suitable candidates, NCERT advertisement read. The fellowships will be limited to extremely deserving candidates only. If suitable candidates are not available, Council may not select all 10 Fellows.

Fellowship Amount

NCERT Doctoral Fellows will receive a fellowship of Rs.23,000 per month (for Non-NET) and Rs.25,000 per month (in case of NET-qualified candidates) for a maximum period of three years from the date of permanent Ph.D. registration and/or date of selection in NCERT. They will also receive a contingency grant of Rs.10,000 per annum during this period.

The last date to apply is December 23, 2022.

For other details, visit the official NCERT website.