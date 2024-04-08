NC workers urged to ‘ensure victory of Alliance candidates’ in Parl polls

JAMMU: Additional General Secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra and Provincial President JKNC Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta warmly welcomed the new entrant Er. Vikram Puri along with his wife Pooja Puri at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan,Jammu today.

On this occasion Ajay Kumar Sadhotra urged the people to support the National Conference, as they believe it is the only secular party that can fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for a brighter future for the generations to come and work towards equitable development, progress, peace and brotherhood in J&K. He said that victory of the alliance candidates will be peoples vote to development, peace and progress.

On this occasion Rattan Lal Gupta appealed to the party workers to work hard dedicatedly and ensure the victory of Alliance candidates of India Bloc in the ensuing Lok Sabha Polls. He asserted that the National Conference is the only party capable of safeguarding the future of Jammu and Kashmir and its people. He criticized the J&K BJP leadership for its failure to protect the land and job rights of Jammu and Kashmir people.

On this occasion Er. Vikram Puri pledged to carry forward the mission of National Conference in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a peaceful and progressive state with devotion and dedication.

Babu Rampaul former minister, Central Zone President and Abdul Gani Malik former minister and Zonal President Udhampur Reasi said that only National Confernce is the secular party in letter and spirit and has proved its mettle as bringing welfare and prosperity to the people during its rule, they appealed to the people to vote for its alliance candidates of India Bloc in the ensuing Parliament elections.

Those who were present on this occasion : Bimla Luthrra former MLA, Pardeep Bali, Ayub Malik Provincial Secretaries, Jugal Mahajan Treasurer, Vijay Lochan Chairman SC Cell, Abdul Gani Teli Chairman OBC Cell, Ashwani Abrol, Rakesh Singh Raka Vice President Central Zone, Harshvardhan Singh President NCSU, Rita Gupta, Dilshad Malik Vice Presidents Central Zone, Ashwani Charak Block President Jammu East, S. Gurnam Singh Block President Jammu West, S. Tejinder Singh District President Jammu Urban YNC, Vinod Kumar Puri Rtd Chief Engineer, B.R Chandan, Amit Verma, Pankaj Kapoor, Abishek Mahajan, Amit Mahajan, Karan Mahajan.