‘NC will prioritise policies to empower J&K youth’

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 29: Youth National Conference leaders Zameer Abdullah and Zaheer Abdullah reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. They vowed to adopt pro youth policies, which they claim have provided opportunities to the younger generation for their coming future.

The Abdullah brothers were speaking while addressing a meeting of the Youth National Conference (YNC) functionaries held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan under the chairmanship of Tejinder Singh Aman, District President Jammu Urban JKNC Youth. Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of JKNC, expressed serious concerns over the lack of progress in addressing youth issues during previous regime.He said that failure of BJP Government in creating adequate job avenues in the country has led to mass suffering of the youth, Jammu and Kashmir has been the worst victim of this broken commitment.

Zameer Abdullah, a prominent voice in the meeting, stressed the need to support the youth for a brighter future. He emphasized the importance of creating sustainable employment avenues, reforming the education system, and fostering a youth-centric development agenda. “We are resolute in our mission to empower the youth and restore their confidence in governance,” he said.

Zaheer Abdullah laid stress on ensuring holistic grooming of the young population at school and college levels. He said that India is the country of 65 per cent youths and it could do wonders if the energy of its young people is channelized and used in a prolific manner.