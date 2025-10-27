NC MLA to Introduce Bill Seeking Ban on Private Practice by Govt Doctors

Srinagar: National Conference MLA from Anantnag West, Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi), is set to introduce The Government Doctors (Regulation of Private Practice) Bill, 2025 in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature tomorrow (Tuesday).

The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit private practice by government doctors across the Union Territory, aiming to strengthen the public health system and ensure the full-time availability of medical professionals in government institutions.

According to the draft Bill, no government doctor shall engage, directly or indirectly, in any form of private practice. Violation of the provisions will attract strict disciplinary action, including suspension, termination, or withholding of increments, along with monetary penalties.

Private hospitals or clinics found engaging government doctors in violation of the Act may face fines ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

The Bill also proposes the introduction of a Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) or other monetary incentives to fairly compensate doctors for the ban on private practice.

Explaining the intent behind the legislation, Larmi said the move is aimed at ending the diversion of patients to private establishments and ensuring that public health institutions function efficiently.

Once enacted, the law will extend to the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNC)