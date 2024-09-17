Kashmir

NC manifesto is a blueprint of Pak ISI designs: Chugh

WhatsApp Image 2024 09 17 at 4.14.29 PM

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17: Alleging that the ‘NC manifesto is a blueprint of Pak ISI designs’, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today strongly condemned NCP president Farooq Abdullah for promoting ‘jihadi agenda’ in J&K.

Chugh, who is also the party incharge for J&K , addressing an election meeting  said the Abdullah family in fact has been following the “jehadi”  and communal agenda for the last three generations to spread a sense of insecurity and uncertainty in the region.

He said while the BJP  is strongly against the promise in the NCP manifesto to repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA) and release political prisoners.

