NC leader Mustafa Kamal dies after brief illness

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal died after a brief illness at a hospital in Srinagar today, the party said.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar confirmed that Mustafa Kamal died today after a brief illness.

Kamal was undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Srinagar for the last few days and died at around 5 pm.

Kamal was the son of National Conference founder and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister late Sheikh Abdullah and the brother of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.