NC, Cong, PDP responsible for bloodshed in J&K: Darakhshan

‌RAJOURI: Bharatiya Janata Party today organised a mega public rally at Dasaal in Rajouri which was attended by a huge gathering. J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, BJP National Executive Member & Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Member of Parliament Er Ghulam Ali Khatana & Minister of State for Health in Madhya Pradesh Narinder Shivaji Patil addressed the rally.

BJP District President Rajouri Dinesh Sharma, District Prabhari Yugal Dogra & Subhash Sharma also addressed the gathering. Ashok Koul in his address said that BJP changed the lives of the people of J&K. “Peace, Prosperity and development is the vision of new J&K under BJP. PM Modi released us from the subjugation of the dynasties and we are free from their exploitation”, said Ashok Koul.

In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that three families destroyed J&K and led the territory to corruption, separatism and loot of our resources. ” Their tenures are testimony to the destruction they gave us. NC, Congress & PDP are responsible for the bloodshed in J&K & Modiji freed us from their clutches”, said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. Member of Parliament Engineer Ghulam Ali Khatana talked about the empowerment of the tribal and socially backward classes in J&K by BJP for the first time by enforcing central laws in J&K. “Tribal Development was ensured by BJP only while as the traditional parties of J&K exploited them only as a vote bank only”, said Khatana. Minister of State for Health in Madhya Pradesh Narinder Shivaji Patil expressed his happiness on BJP’s increased strength in J&K.

“I am happy to see people’s trust & faith in BJP and the leadership of the Prime Minister here in this border district of J&K. Modi’s welfare schemes & his action on terrorism has opened a new future for the union territory after the abrogation of 370 and the complete merger of J&K with the country has ended separatism and violence everywhere”, said Patil.