NC, BJP legislators spar over salary hike Bill

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange of arguments between NC and BJP MLAs over the withdrawal of the salary hike Bill.

As the House assembled this morning, NC MLA Altaf Kaloo waved some papers claiming that they carried signatures of BJP legislators seeking a salary hike.

On this, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma asked him to refrain from doing politics over the issue.

“Don’t do politics on the floor of the House,” Sharma told him.

Sharma said the government should first address the concerns of daily wagers, Anganwadi workers and other casual employees before focusing on enhancement of salaries and allowances for legislators.

He also questioned the purpose of seeking a salary hike for lawmakers when several categories of workers were awaiting regularization and other benefits.

“If you are here for pay, do any private job,” Sharma said during the exchange.

The issue led to heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches. (KNO)