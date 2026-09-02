NC, BJP hold protests; trade charges

Srinagar, Sep 2: The National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held separate protests in Srinagar on Wednesday, with both parties highlighting issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir while blaming each other for the prevailing situation.

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the party’s protest was aimed at reminding the BJP leadership in Delhi of the promises and commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and seeking their fulfilment.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, Sadiq said the NC wanted to take out a peaceful procession towards the BJP headquarters to convey its demands to the central leadership.

He said the party was seeking restoration of statehood, constitutional guarantees and reservation-related measures for youth.

“Our demands are not only about constitutional guarantees and special status, but also about statehood and reservation for our children. Something must be done for the youth,” Sadiq said.

He also raised the issue of a pending file concerning rationalisation of posts, saying employment-related concerns of young people needed to be addressed.

Sadiq clarified that the protest was not against the BJP’s local leadership but was directed at the party’s central leadership.

He alleged that NC workers were being prevented from reaching the protest site due to restrictions and barricades from different directions.

“We are here for all the rights and the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That mandate must be respected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma said the BJP’s protest reflected what he termed the failures of the NC-led Government.

BJP leaders and workers gathered near the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk as the party planned a march towards the Civil Secretariat. Security was tightened in the area, with the Hari Singh High Street road towards the Secretariat closed and police and paramilitary personnel deployed.

Sharma said people were protesting over issues including electricity, water, roads and unemployment. He alleged that the Government had failed to create adequate employment opportunities for youth.

He also criticised the increase in electricity tariffs, saying it had placed an additional burden on poorer sections.

Targeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sharma questioned the National Conference’s election promises on Article 370, free electricity and employment.

He also challenged Abdullah to seek a fresh mandate from the people on the issue of statehood, saying the BJP would respect the verdict if voters backed the demand.

Both protests come amid a political confrontation over statehood, employment, electricity tariffs and other issues affecting Jammu and Kashmir.