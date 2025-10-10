NC Announces 3 Candidates for Rajya Sabha  

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Friday announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh Complex in Srinagar, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the party has decided to nominate Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajjad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi as its official candidates.

Sagar said the decision was taken after thorough deliberations within the party leadership under the guidance of NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah.

“These names reflect the party’s commitment to regional balance, inclusivity, and experience in national representation,” Sagar said, expressing confidence that the chosen candidates would strongly articulate Jammu and Kashmir’s concerns in the Upper House of Parliament. [KNT]