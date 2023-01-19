

Srinagar: Well known Bollywood music director and singer Salim Merchant has said he wanted to spend his ‘last years’ in Kashmir.

“In Jannat ! Kashmir is where I’d like to spend my last years. I’ve made up my mind ” he said in an Instagram post while sharing a photograph of his Kashmir visit.

He also shared a video with the hit song ‘Nazneen Yaar’ playing in the background.

“There’s something about Kashmir that can’t be put into words… but I’ll try…

Kashmir is like the smile of a new born child… like the heart of a maiden in love for the first time… like a head bowed in prayer… like the dew drops on the petals…

Kashmir… ,” he wrote while sharing the video.