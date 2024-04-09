‘Navreh’: DC Sgr visits Sharika Devi temple

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited Sharika Devi Temple atop Hari Parbat to inspect the arrangements made on the eve of Navreh festival, a festival celebrated on new Year as per Hindu calendar and beginning of Navratra celebrations.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the members of Kashmir Pandit community and Officers.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner extended his greetings and best wishes to the devotees at the Temple, besides other members of the community present there. They performed several ceremonies in presence of the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC expressed hope that the festival would become the harbinger of harmony, brotherhood and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

All the devotees prayed for peace, positivity and prosperity in the society.

While interacting with the management Committee of the Sharika Devi Temple, the DC took first hand appraisal of the arrangements made at the venue and expressed satisfaction with the efforts put in by various Departments.

On the occasion, the members of the management committee thanked the Deputy Commissioner for paying a personal visit and making satisfactory arrangements for the Navreh festival by the District Administration Srinagar.