Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited online applications for various posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian), and Principal.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS will conduct a Computer Based Test (CBT) across the country for the selection of the candidates. But, the exam for Principal Posts will be held in Delhi NCR only. Those who qualify for the test will be called for the interview round.

Last date of online registration: July 22, 2022

Starting date of online application: July 09, 2022

Last date of online registration: July 29, 2022

NVS Teacher Exam Date: to be announced

Vacancy Details

North Eastern Region: 584 posts

Other States: 1616 posts

Salary

Principal – Rs 78,800 – Rs 2,09,200

TGT – Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400

PGT – Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100

Miscellaneous Teacher – Rs 44,900-1,42,400

Educational Qualification:

Principal – Principal – PG with 60% marks and B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree. Persons holding analogous posts or posts of Principals in Central/StateGovt./Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in Level-12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix. OR Vice-Principal/Asstt. Education Officers in Central/State Govt. / Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in Level-10 (Rs.56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix, having 07 years of combined service as PGT and Vice-Principal, in which minimum 02 years as Vice-Principal. OR PGT or Lecturer in Central/State Govt./ Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) in the Pay Matrix, having at least 8 years of regular service in the grade. Persons having 15 years combined regular service as PGT (Level-8 in the Pay Matrix) and TGT (Level-7 in the Pay Matrix), put together, out of which minimum 03 years as PGT.

PGT – 2 years PG Integrated course in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks or Master Degree in concerned subject with 50% marks. B.Ed Degree

TGT – 4 years integrated degree course in the concerned with minimum 50 % marks OR Bachelor Hons with 50% marks in all concerned subject and in aggregate and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 2 years OR Bachelor’s Degree with 50% marks in all concerned subject and candidate should have studied the concerned subject for 3 years

Music Teacher – 5 years study in the music institute or Graduation with Music or 10+2 with Sangeet Visharad Exam

Art Teacher – 12th and 4 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts or 10th and 5 years Diploma in any discipline of Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts or Degree in Fine Arts.

PET – B.P.Ed

Librarian -Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or Graduation with 1-year Diploma

Age Limit

Principal – Max 50 Yrs

PGT – Max 40 Yrs

TGT – Max 35 Yrs

Music Teacher – Max 35 Yrs

Art Teacher – Max 35 Yrs

PET – Max 35 Yrs

Librarian – Max 35 Yrs

Selection Process for Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done based on:

Online Written Exam

Interview (except Librarian)

Document Verification

Application Fee

Principle – Rs 2,000

PGT – Rs 1,800

TGT and Miscellaneous Teacher – Rs 1,500

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya i.e. navodaya.gov.in to apply online for the various Teaching posts in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23′. Applicants will get the login Id and password on their registered e-mail address.