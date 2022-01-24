Nature, Nature, Nature,
With full of Creatures.
Nature brings a feeling of positivity,
And vanishes all the negativity.
The chirping of sparrow on a tree,
That makes our mind free,
Listening the pleasant sound of water’s flow,
That’s color has a glittery glow.
Seeing up in the sky with a beautiful face,
Makes us see the sky’s cheerful grace.
The wind makes us feel little bit cold,
And well nature cannot be sold.
( Kibriya Sajad is a Class 6th student at Heritage school Jammu)
