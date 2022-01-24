Nature, Nature, Nature,

With full of Creatures.

Nature brings a feeling of positivity,

And vanishes all the negativity.

The chirping of sparrow on a tree,

That makes our mind free,

Listening the pleasant sound of water’s flow,

That’s color has a glittery glow.

Seeing up in the sky with a beautiful face,

Makes us see the sky’s cheerful grace.

The wind makes us feel little bit cold,

And well nature cannot be sold.

( Kibriya Sajad is a Class 6th student at Heritage school Jammu)