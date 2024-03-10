National Lok Adalat: Over 1.43L cases settled in J&K

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, MARCH 9: Over 1.43 lakh cases were settled in the first National Lok Adalat held in J&K

As per the information received from different Legal Services Institutions of various districts of UT of J&K, out of a total of 1,52,551 cases taken up by 110 Benches in the day-long National Lok Adalat, 1,43,406 cases were disposed of.

An amount of Rs. 51,62,62,618 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in Motor Accident Claims, civil, criminal, labor disputes, Electricity and Water Bill cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor, and Bank Recovery cases.

Talking to media persons at Reasi, the Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority appreciated the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions as also litigants for their wholehearted participation in the National Lok Adalat.

He also highlighted the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic, in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses regarding the initiatives of the Legal Services Authority and welfare schemes launched by the Govt. and Legal Services Authority.

Earlier, the Chief Justice inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Srinagar in the august presence of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Administrative Judge, District Ganderbal) and M. K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice. The Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar Jawad Ahmed along with other Judicial Officers, Deputy Commissioner as well as SSP Srinagar received the dignitaries, and a Ceremonial Guard of honor was accorded to the Chief Guest. During the Lok Adalat, the Chief Justice inspected different benches and interacted with the Presiding officers, members of the benches, Advocates, and litigants. A couple of matrimonial cases were settled on the spot with the intervention and advice of the Chief Justice.

In the afternoon, the Chief Justice along with Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, also visited District Court Complex Ganderbal to have first-hand information regarding the progress of Lok Adalat. During an inspection of the Lok Adalat, the Chief Justice found that there were a couple of cases that could be settled amicably by the parties who were adamant on their respective pleas.

The Chief Justice intervened and had ice ice-breaking interactive session with the parties due to which the said cases were amicably settled on the spot. While interacting with the Judicial officers, Lawyers, and Litigants the Chief Justice highlighted the benefits of settlement of disputes through ADR Mechanisms. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani emphasized that matrimonial disputes among the parties have taken the shape of monsters in society and the parties should take maximum benefit of lokAdalats in resolving these disputes which is not only cost-effective and affordable but also ensures quick and amicable settlement of disputes besides saving a family from disintegration.

Likewise, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh inaugurated National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Reasi in the presence of Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Administrative Judge, District Reasi), and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority.

Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Reasi, Sonia Gupta along with the Deputy Commissioner and other Judicial Officers received the Chief Guest. A ceremonial guard of honor was accorded to the Chief Guest. With the intervention of Justice Tashi and Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, two matrimonial cases, and one MACT case were settled on the spot. In his address, Justice Tashi appreciated the role of Judicial Officers, Advocates, Insurance Companies, Bank Authorities, and Civil and Police Administration in participating in the Lok Adalat. He said that all the stakeholders are obliged under law to work in coordination in organizing LokAdalats to achieve the object of the Legal Services Authorities Act in providing relief to the Legal Aid Seeker. Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary while speaking on the occasion stated that the holding LokAdalats does not mean that the Judiciary shirks from deciding cases but it shows that the courts want the parties to settle their disputes amicably as it places both the contesting sides in a win-win situation.

This ensures peace in the society and saves the relationship between the parties. On this occasion, Justice Tashi also inaugurated a recently revamped Legal Aid Care & Support Centre at Pouni, Reasi.

He further informed that the 2nd National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024.