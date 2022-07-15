Srinagar, July 15, 2022: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured 66th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2022 in the engineering category. The results of which were released by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

The rankings were released under 11 categories. This includes overall, university, management, college, pharmacy, medical, engineering, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), law, and research institutions.

As per the data, NIT Srinagar has secured 66th rank among the 3500 engineering colleges in India and the highest ranking in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the faculty, research scholars, and staff members. “NIT Srinagar has done well in the NIRF rankings and it was the joint efforts and all have performed well,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal also commended the work put in by Dr. Obbu Chandrasekhar, who was the Nodal Officer for NIRF 2022 rankings. He said there is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to all faculty colleagues and stated that NIT Srinagar has performed well in all parameters. We have jumped from 69th rank in 2021 to 66th rank in 2022, which is a great achievement, he said.

“The time will come when NIT Srinagar will get the top slot among the top ten engineering colleges in India. We will continue to provide quality education and build state of art facilities on the campus,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari attributed the contribution of all faculty colleagues, senior administration staff, no teaching staff, and students.

He also appreciated the role of Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Associate Professor at the Electrical Engineering Department who was Nodal Officer for NIRF ranking 2022, and his entire team for their exemplary work.

“NIT Srinagar is committed to bridging a gap between society and technology. In the future, Institute will further work hard so that it will be ranked among the top colleges in the country, he said.

Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Nodal Officer, NIRF 2022 appreciated the efforts and active participation done by the NIRF team, faculty staff, and students which led to this great achievement.

Regarding overall scores, he said in all the parameters NIT Srinagar has performed well including 63.20 out of 100 marks in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 19.80 in Research and Professional Practice, and 64.43 in Graduation Outcomes, 65.87 marks in Outreach and Inclusivity, 11.37 in perception level.

“This year under engineering discipline more than 3500 institutions had participated and among them, NIT Srinagar secured 69th rank. We are confident that, we will reach the chair of the triumph with the same team spirit in the forthcoming years too,” he said.

NIRF is an effort by the government to rank higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country. NIRF framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions-.