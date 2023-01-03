Haryana’s National Health Mission (NHM) has issued a notification for the hiring of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers.
Name of the post: MLHP cum CHO 527 posts
Application Fee
For General Candidates: Rs 200/-
For Other Candidates: Rs 100/-
Payment Mode: Through Online
Important Dates
Starting Date for Apply Online: 01-01-2023
Last Date for Apply Online: 14-01-2023
Date of Exam: 29-01-2023
Date of Result: 29 & 30-01-2023
Date of DV: 06 to 14-02-2023
Date of Final Result: 17-02-2023
Counselling & Joining: 20 to27-02-2023
Age Limit (as 14-01-2023)
Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
Maximum Age Limit: 42 Years
Age relaxation is Applicable as per the rules.
NHM, MLHP cum CHO Recruitment 2023 Qualification
Candidates should possess B.Sc (Nursing)/ Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing/ B.A.M.S
Important Links
