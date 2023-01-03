Haryana’s National Health Mission (NHM) has issued a notification for the hiring of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers.

Name of the post: MLHP cum CHO 527 posts

Application Fee

For General Candidates: Rs 200/-

For Other Candidates: Rs 100/-

Payment Mode: Through Online

Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply Online: 01-01-2023

Last Date for Apply Online: 14-01-2023

Date of Exam: 29-01-2023

Date of Result: 29 & 30-01-2023

Date of DV: 06 to 14-02-2023

Date of Final Result: 17-02-2023

Counselling & Joining: 20 to27-02-2023

Age Limit (as 14-01-2023)

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 42 Years

Age relaxation is Applicable as per the rules.

NHM, MLHP cum CHO Recruitment 2023 Qualification

Candidates should possess B.Sc (Nursing)/ Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing/ B.A.M.S

Important Links

Apply Online (01-01-2023): Click Here

Notification: Click Here .