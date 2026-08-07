National Handloom Day celebrated with Tiranga Yatra at Pangong’s Lukung



Leh: National Handloom Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Lukung village in Changthang on the banks of Pangong Lake, where the District Administration Changthang and the Department of Handlooms and Handicrafts, Leh, organised a Tiranga Yatra to promote India’s handloom heritage and the spirit of self-reliance.

Observed annually on August 7 to commemorate the 1905 Swadeshi Movement, the event highlighted the importance of indigenous craftsmanship, sustainable livelihoods and the preservation of Ladakh’s traditional weaving culture.

Deputy Commissioner Changthang Nitish Rajora, IAS, was the chief guest. He emphasised the need to preserve Ladakh’s unique handloom traditions while encouraging artisans to adopt innovation and improve the quality and marketability of their products. He also appreciated the efforts of the Department of Handlooms and Handicrafts and the Sub-Divisional Administration, Changthang, in promoting artisan welfare.

To support local weavers, the department distributed Amber Charkhas and Fly Shuttle Looms under various government initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity and strengthening the handloom sector.

A major attraction of the programme was the Tiranga Yatra led by local artisans and women weavers carrying a hand-knitted National Flag. Students, officials and local residents joined the rally, reflecting the spirit of patriotism and pride in India’s handloom tradition.

The event also marked the launch of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Changthang, with week-long celebrations beginning on August 7.

As part of the celebrations, a Swachhata Hi Seva campaign was launched with a cleanliness drive around Pangong Lake, where officials, students, artisans and local residents participated to promote environmental conservation and responsible tourism.

The celebrations showcased Ladakh’s rich handloom heritage while reinforcing the message of ‘Vocal for Local’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Swadeshi Se Samriddhi’ through the promotion of indigenous crafts and local artisans.