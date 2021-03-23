National Film Awards 2020: Full winners’ list

The 67th National Film Awards have finally been announced. Delayed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were announced during a press conference in Delhi. The event finally took place on Monday and here we are with a full list of winners at the National Film Awards 2020.

Hindi films won big in the feature film category. While the Best Actor award went to Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil), Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her performance in Manikarnika and Panga. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham emerged as the Best Feature Film while the Best Feature Film (Hindi) went to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore.



Here is a look at the National Film Awards 2020 winners:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Actor (Male): Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor (Female): Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vijay Sethupathi

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pallavi Joshi

Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Resul Pookutty

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Female Playback singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Non-feature films

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyaya

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema.

Best Non-Feature Editing: Arjun Saraya

Audiography (musical): Radha

On Location Sound Recordist: Rahas

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock

Best Film on Family Values: Oruu Pathira

Best Short Fiction: Custody

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Values

Best Animation: Radha

Best Investigative: Jakkal

Best Exploration film: Wild Karnataka

Best Education film: Apples and Oranges

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours

Best Promotional film: The Shower

Best Biographical Film: Elephants do Remember

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva

Best Debut Non-Feature film Director: Khisa

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream